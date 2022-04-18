The Mississippi State Bulldogs have earned a spot in ESPN's preseason Football Power Index rankings, sliding into the 24th spot.

The Bulldogs join eight other SEC teams on the list, with Florida tailing right behind them at the 25th spot. ESPN predicts MSU has a whopping 0.1% chance at making this year's College Football Playoff, and while that may not be a stretch, there is another interesting stat that is worth mentioning.

The Bulldogs are the only team in the top 25 that is projected to have less than seven wins. ESPN has MSU predicted to finish the season 6.4-5.6. Why is this worth noting? It sets an expectation for the season to come.

MSU has what is widely believed to be the hardest schedule in the country in 2022, completed by swapping out last year's Vanderbilt game for a home tilt with the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

October to mid-November will be particularly rough for MSU as always, but especially this time. They'll play Texas A&M and Arkansas at home before traveling to Kentucky and Alabama before a bye week, then come home and play Auburn and Georgia in back-to-back weeks.

WR Austin Williams makes a reception against Auburn Liberty Bowl: Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech QB Will Rogers WR Makai Polk makes a reception against Arkansas QB Will Rogers keeps it himself against Texas Tech Makai Polk makes a reception against Texas Tech RB JJ Jernighan runs the ball against Ole Miss

There ain't no rest for the wicked, that's for sure. However, with MSU returning loads of talent at skill positions including Will Rogers and his entire backfield from last season, the Bulldogs could have a chance to make some serious noise in the West next year.

All eyes in Starkville will be on Mike Leach and company in a pivotal year three, and fans will undoubtedly hope that the boys in maroon and white will make some noise. ESPN seems to think they will, but only time will tell come fall.