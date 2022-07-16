What Dak Prescott did in 2021 in something nothing short of impressive -- he bounced back from a significant injury to become the runner-up for 2021 NFL Comeback Player of the Year.

He finished the season with a 68.8% completion rate, 4,449 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Moving into 2022, Prescott is largely considered to be one of the best 10 quarterbacks in the league and could expound upon his success, rising even further up the rankings if he turns in a solid season.

While some are banking on the idea that he will do just that, others believe Prescott has been given more credit than he deserves to this point, something that is hard to wrap one's head around with how well he performed coming off of injury in 2021.

Former Cowboys pass rusher Chris Canty, who currently serves as an analyst for ESPN, is among those who view Prescott as overrated.

Canty, who spent a total of 11 seasons in the NFL -- four of which were in Dallas -- recently released his list of the five most overrated players in the NFL and had Prescott as his No. 1.

Behind the Cowboys signal-caller were Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack and defensive back Derwin James.

Unsurprisingly, this was met with some pushback from several fans and Twitter users, considering that the better part of the players on this list have dealt with injury issues and some of them have landed favorably in position rankings ahead of the season -- including Prescott.

It will be interesting to see how things pan out for Prescott, who should have a positive outlook for 2022 when the Cowboys take on the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11 at 7:20 p.m. CT in AT&T Stadium.