Former Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson Jr. Among Highest-Graded DBs

One former Mississippi State cornerback is making waves after the first week of the NFL preseason.

Former Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. has received a lot of positive attention from his performance throughout Cleveland Browns camp and that success has carried over onto the field at the start of the preseason.

According to Pro Football Focus, Emerson is the highest-graded defensive back among rookies at the position after Week 1 of the NFL preseason.

Emerson graded out at 93.1, putting him ahead of Samuel Womack (92.6, San Francisco 49ers), Chase Lucas (91.5, Detroit Lions), Nick Cross (89.2, Indianapolis Colts) and Dallas Flowers (86.3, Indianapolis Colts).

In the preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Emerson came up with an impressive interception returned for a touchdown, helping the team to a 24-13 win. 

Emerson posted three tackles, all of which were solo tackles and had one pass defended on top of the pick-six.

With the flashes he's already shown and the success he had at MSU, it's safe to say the former Bulldog has a bright future at the NFL level.

