Since being drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, former Mississippi State defensive back Darius Slay has made his presence known as one of the best at his position in the league.

Slay recorded 289 total tackles -- 249 of which were solo -- and 19 interceptions during his time with the Lions. After seven years, the two parties could not reach an agreement regarding his contract. The talented defensive back was ultimately traded to the Eagles in 2020 in a deal worth 30 million dollars. In just two seasons in Philadelphia, Slay has recorded 105 total tackles and four interceptions.

The Eagles advanced to the NFC Wild Card game against Tampa Bay last season but dropped the game to elite quarterback Tom Brady and the Bucs by a score of 31-15. Slay finished his ninth season in the NFL with a total of 49 tackles and three interceptions -- two of which he took to the house. The elite corner was also selected to play in the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career.

With so many talented quarterbacks and wideouts across the league, teams need elite defensive backs to help keep opposing offenses in check. Ever since Slay was drafted, his impact on the field has been noticeable. However, the veteran is still being overlooked by ESPN.

ESPN recently released a list detailing the top-10 cornerbacks in the NFL, but Slay was ranked on the outside looking in. ESPN cited his lack of ball production last season as the reason why he was not ranked higher. Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams was at the top of the list. New Orleans Saints star Marshawn Lattimore, Jaire Alexander of Green Bay, Miami Dolphins defender Xavien Howard and J.C. Jackson of the Chargers rounded out the top-five.

Slay was not the only Eagles talent to not break the top-10 rankings on defense, as Philadelphia had no players make the list at edge rusher, defensive tackle or cornerback. He will look to prove the rankings wrong in 2022 and lead the Eagles defense to success.