Former Mississippi State DL Chris Jones Named Finalist For AP Honors

Former Bulldogs defensive lineman Chris Jones is up for some rightfully earned recognition.

Former Mississippi State defensive lineman Chris Jones was named a finalist for AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday morning, something that should not come as a surprise to anyone who has spent time watching the standout who played his college career in Starkville.

Over the 2022 season, Jones tallied 44 total tackles (30 solo), 15.5 sacks, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery for the Kansas City Chiefs. In the team's postseason contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars that ended in a 27-20 win for Kansas City, Jones had one solo tackle.

Looking back at his time with the Bulldogs, he put together 102 total tackles (42 solo) and 8.5 sacks between 2013 and 2015. His best season came in his third and final year in Davis Wade in which he recorded 44 total tackles (16 solo) and 2.5 sacks.

Other finalists for the AP honors outside of Jones include San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa and Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons. Bosa led the NFL this season with with 18.5 sacks, while Jones had 15.5 sacks and Parsons totaled 14.5 sacks.

It will be interesting to see how things shake out in the end for the award, which looks to be a tight race with plenty deserving finalists. Jones and the Chiefs will face the Cincinnati Bengals up next on the schedule in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 5:30 p.m. CT.

