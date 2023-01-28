Former Bulldogs Players To Look Out For In the NFC Championship Game

The NFL playoffs will hold the NFC Championship game this Sunday at 5:30 PM CT, when the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers. The game will decide which team from the NFC will go to Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII.

With the game just around the corner, there are former Bulldog players from Mississippi State's football program that are looking to make a trip to the Super Bowl.

While the 49ers don't have any active Bulldog players on their roster, the Eagles have a couple of former Bulldogs that fans should look out for in Sunday's game.

Fletcher Cox

Former Bulldog defensive tackle Fletcher Cox leads the Eagle's defensive line. In last week's NFC Divisional Round win over the New York Giants, Cox recorded four tackles and a sack in the 38-7 victory.

For the season, Cox has 43 tackles, seven sacks, and one forced fumble. Cox is a crucial part of an Eagles defense that ranks in the top ten in several categories, including first in sacks and sixth in points allowed.

With the Eagles looking to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl, Fletcher Cox will without a doubt be an important piece to an elite defense.

Darius Slay

Former Bulldog cornerback Darius Slay is another important piece to the Eagles' productive defense. In a more muted performance, he recorded five tackles in last week's win over the New York Giants. .He was also voted to the fifth career Pro Bowl selection.

For the season, Slay has allowed an average of 5.7 yards per coverage and has recorded three interceptions. He also leads an Eagles defense that ranks six in the nation in defensive interceptions.

With a big game coming up against rookie 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on a hot streak, he is bound to become an issue to the 49ers offense with his veteran experience against a first year quarterback. On paper, the Eagles defense has all of the capabilities to shut the 49ers down.