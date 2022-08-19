Former Mississippi State Head Coach Reportedly Headed to ESPN

Former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen isn't on the football field any longer following he and the Florida Gators parting ways when he was fired, but he's not removed from the sport.

According to a report from Brett McMurphy of The Action Network and a confirmation from sources through Sports Illustrated.

The 50-year-old Mullen had a lot of success in Gainesville with the Florida Gators, leading the team to a pair of victories in New Year's Six bowls and he got off to a hot start as he guided the Gators to two consecutive finishes to the season in the top-10 of the rankings.'

2020 was a positive year for Florida, which made it to the SEC championship game, despite three back-to-back losses to end out the season.

That was something of a foreboding for how things would go moving forward, as the Gators didn't meet expectations when they started the season with a 5-6 record in 2021 before Mullen was removed from the team.

Looking back at his time at MSU, Mullen and the team had plenty of highs, with a total of five bowl game wins and three finishes to the season in the top-25.

Mullen served as a guest analyst for ESPN last year after he was no longer at Florida. It will be interesting to see how his career on a different side of the industry continues to progress.