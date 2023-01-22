Skip to main content

Former Mississippi State QB Tommy Stevens Comments on Saints Quarterback Situation

The former Bulldogs signal-caller took to Twitter to comment on the New Orleans quarterback situation and his own personal experience.

After back-to-back disappointing seasons, the New Orleans Saints are still struggling to find their next quarterback. Former Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston shined at times before injury, but what is truly going on with the position down in the Big Easy?

Former Mississippi State QB Tommy Stevens responded to a tweet regarding the decisions from the Saints organization and the quarterback position:

Stevens played quarterback for the Bulldogs in 2019 under Joe Moorehead and was drafted in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft to New Orleans. During his stint at MSU, Stevens recorded 1,155 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Six days after being cut from the Saints, the Carolina Panthers signed Stevens to their practice squad. Stevens started one game for the Panthers before being waived in June of 2021. He then signed with the New York Giants in August but was waived a few days after. The former Bulldog now plays in the CFL for the Calgary Stampeders.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The comment from Stevens is intriguing in many ways due to the lack of success at quarterback for the Saints. Not giving talent a chance to shine at the position they are most familiar with is questionable, and it will be interesting to see what happens in NOLA at quarterback.

USATSI_19837124
Basketball

Watch: Mississippi State Men's Basketball Coach Chris Jans and Players Talk Narrow, 61-59 Loss to Florida

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19463936
Football

Emmanuel Forbes Ranked Among Best Cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft Class

By Dylan Flippo
USATSI_19808115
Basketball

What to Know and How to Watch: Mississippi State Men's Basketball Faces Florida

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19713459
Football

Mississippi State Officially Finalizes On-Field Coaching Staff Under Zach Arnett

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19054633
Football

Mike Schmidt Joins Mississippi State as Tight Ends/Tackles Coach

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_6561366
Football

Evaluating a Quarterback: Mike Leach's Pillars

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19615137
Football

WKU Officially Names Former Mississippi State Inside WRs Coach as Offensive Coordinator

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_17421433
Baseball

Mississippi State Stands Among Nation's Best in D1 Baseball's Freshman Class Rankings

By Crissy Froyd