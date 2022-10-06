Former Mississippi State Star KJ Wright Named to 2022 SEC Football Legends Class

KJ Wright, a former Mississippi State student-athlete, was named to the 2022 SEC Football Legends Class on Thursday morning.

Wright played as a linebacker for the Bulldogs from 2007-2010 before transitioning to the NFL. He saw playing time in 10 games as a freshman before taking on a starting position in his sophomore, junior and senior seasons. During that time, Wright was second on the team in total tackles and demonstrated leadership on the defensive side of the ball.

During his career in the Maroon and White, Wright recorded 259 total tackles, 23.5 tackles-for-loss and nine sacks. The Olive Branch native also had 14 passes defended and four forced fumbles. He was selected to play in the 2011 Senior Bowl at the end of his collegiate career.

Aside from being a standout on the field, Wright demonstrated his ability in the classroom by being named to the 2008 SEC Honor Roll. He graduated college with a degree in Criminology but chose to pursue professional football. Wright was selected with the 99th pick in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

Wright stayed with the Seahawks for 10 seasons, becoming a Super Bowl Champion in 2014 and a Pro Bowl participant in 2016. The defensive back spent his 2021 season with the Las Vegas Raiders before announcing his intention to end his NFL career. Before he officially parted ways with professional football, Wright was given the opportunity to sign a one-day contract with Seattle so that he could officially retire as a Seahawk.

Through 11 seasons in the NFL, Wright notched 992 total tackles -- 618 of which were solo -- and had five seasons with more than 100 total tackles recorded. He added 13.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, 54 passes defended and six interceptions to his already-high numbers.

Wright's contributions off the field did not go unnoticed. He was nominated for the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2018 and won the Steve Largent Award within the Seahawks' franchise for best exemplifying the spirit, dedication and integrity of Largent, a former Seattle wideout.

Wright and the 13 nominees from the other SEC institutions will be recognized through a variety of events at the 2022 SEC Football "Weekend of Champions" on Dec. 2nd and 3rd in Atlanta.