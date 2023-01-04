Utah assistant coach Chad Bumphis, a former Mississippi State standout, is reportedly returning to Starkville to join Zach Arnett's staff.

Bumphis served as Utah's wide receivers coach in 2021 and 2022, leading the Utes to back-to-back Pac-12 titles and two consecutive Rose Bowl appearances. He shared a graphic thanking the program's coaches and players on Wednesday morning, and sources confirmed to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated that Bumphis will be heading back to Starkville.

Bumphis spent his college career at MSU and had a massive impact on the program. The Tupelo native played in 50 games from 2009-2012 and totaled 2,270 yards on 159 receptions with 24 touchdowns. Bumphis also added one rushing score and a touchdown on a punt return in his career. He is the second all-time leading receiver in program history.

The talented assistant started his coaching career at Iowa Wesleyan, where he served as the program's wide receivers coach in 2016. Bumphis took on a graduate assistant role at Buffalo in 2017 before joining Utah for the first time as a GA in 2018. He coached wideouts at Austin Peay from 2019-2020 before ultimately being scooped back up by the Utes.

Bumphis would be the second big hire by Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett in three days. According to 247Sports, former director of high school relations for MSU Brad Peterson will be returning to serve as the program's chief of staff. Arnett also promoted Matt Brock to defensive coordinator on Wednesday morning.