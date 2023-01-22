Former Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright has committed to Mississippi State, he announced himself on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

With the move, he joins a quarterback room that includes last year's starter Will Rogers and first-year freshman Chris Parson, one of the most highly touted recruits of his class.

Wright finished out the 2022 season with a 57.4% completion rate, passing for 974 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions over 10 games after beating out Ken Seals for the starting position in the offseason. He also added 517 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

I asked Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea about what Wright to brought to the table at SEC media days last year. One of the biggest things Lea highlighted was Wright's ability to be a force in multiple aspects.

“It’s all about moving the ball. One way to do that is with a mobile quarterback. Mike Wright is one of the best in the country in that respect,” Lea told me. “We want him to develop as a total quarterback, which he has. He’s demonstrated leadership abilities, too. We’re excited for him to enter the fall as our starting quarterback. He knows that he has to earn that every day. That’s part of our covenant.”

One of the biggest things Wright is known for is his sheer level of speed, recording college football’s fastest max speed in Week 0. He hit 21.8 mph, tying Derrick Henry’s mark for 6th fastest in the NFL last season at the opening of the 2022 season.

This is a solid addition for the Bulldogs after they lost Daniel Greek, Sawyer Robertson and Braedyn Locke at the position ahead of the 2023 season.