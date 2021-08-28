Former Bulldogs RB Kylin Hill Garnering Attention at the Next Level

August 28, 2021
Bulldogs in the NFL: Former Mississippi State RB Kylin Hill Garnering Attention at the Next Level

Former Bulldogs rusher Kylin Hill is turning some heads.
Author:
Publish date:

Former Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill uses the fact he was drafted at No. 256 overall in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft as motivation.

Hill was a prospect many people expected to be taken much higher than he was in the draft, and he's looking the part of a steal to this point in the preseason.

"That's my daily motivation," Hill told reporters. "Seventh-round pick, that's just my daily grind, my motivation. When I'm tired, that's what I think about, just to prove a lot of people wrong in my life."

It's clear that "daily motivation" is paying off, as Hill was the highest-graded rookie running back in the preseason as of Aug. 24, according to Pro Football Focus. Hill posted an overall grade of 82.8, ahead of New England Patriots rusher Rhamondre Stevenson.

In the first two games of the preseason, Hill totaled 28 rushing yards on 12 carries with one touchdown, also showcasing his versatility and how he can factor into the passing game with three receptions for 33 yards with one touchdown.

He's quickly become recognized as a guy who can be a playmaker for an NFL team:

It will be interesting to see how Hill finishes out the ongoing preseason finale between the Packers and the Buffalo Bills and where he fits with the team by the time the regular season kicks off on the road against the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 12.

So far in the late third quarter of the contest against Buffalo, Hill leads the team in rushing with 37 yards on seven carries and also has one reception for seven yards.

Over four seasons at Mississippi State, Hill recorded 2,535 rushing yards on 452 carries with 16 touchdowns. Through the air, Hill had 67 receptions for 631 yards with six touchdowns.

Hill opted out in the midst of the 2020 season.

