Houston and Missouri Pay Tribute to Mike Leach During Respective Bowl Games

Two college football teams paid tribute to late Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach in their respective bowl games on Friday.

Houston was the first team to honor the Pirate, doing so in the Independence Bowl. Head coach Dana Holgorsen and a handful of assistant coaches wore black sweatshirts with the word "State" along the chest -- one of Leach's signature looks. Holgorsen worked with the storied Bulldogs coach at Valdosta State before eventually joining his staff at Texas Tech.

The Cougars went on to defeat the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns by a score of 23-16 on a last-minute touchdown.

Missouri, an occasional SEC East opponent for MSU on the gridiron, also opted to pay tribute to Leach while facing Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl. Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz sported a shirt with a picture of the coach on the front and the saying "Swing Your Sword" across the back. The entire team wore helmet stickers in Leach's memory.

Houston and Mizzou join multiple other programs across the country that have paid tribute to Leach, including Florida, Washington State and Western Kentucky. As bowl season begins to ramp up, more tributes are expected.

Mississippi State will face Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2, 2023. It will be the Bulldogs' first game under new head coach Zach Arnett.