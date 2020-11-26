How to watch/listen to Mississippi State at Ole Miss

It's that time of year again. The Battle for the Golden Egg has nearly arrived. Who will earn the yearly bragging rights as Mississippi State and Ole Miss square off for the first time since last year's unforgettable showdown in Starkville? You of course don't want to miss any of the action. Here's how you can watch or listen to the game.

What: Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at Ole Miss When: Saturday, November 28 at 3:00 p.m. CT

Saturday, November 28 at 3:00 p.m. CT Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium – Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium – Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network (Commentators: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic)

SEC Network (Commentators: Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic) Radio: MSU Sports Radio Network (Commentators Neil Price and Matt Wyatt - CLICK HERE FOR AFFILIATES)

MSU Sports Radio Network (Commentators Neil Price and Matt Wyatt - CLICK HERE FOR AFFILIATES) Satellite Radio/Internet: Hailstate.com/plus, Sirius XM (Channels 380 and 970), as well as on the TuneIn Radio app or TuneIn.com

Courtesy of MSU media relations, here are a few gameday notes for the Bulldogs headed into the contest:

Mississippi State and Ole Miss are playing the 93rd edition of the Battle for the Golden Egg, in what is ninth-longest uninterrupted rivalry in college football. TThe Golden Egg has been awarded every year since 1927, and the teams are meeting for 117th time.

For the first time since 2001, the rivalry game will not be the final regular season matchup for MSU. It is the first time since 1936 that State will play multiple games following the annual game with Ole Miss.

Since 1936, there have been eight years where the Battle for the Golden Egg was not the final regular season game. In those eight years, the Bulldogs have won the Golden Egg in seven times.

Saturday marks the first time since 2016 that the rivalry game has not been played on Thanksgiving Day. The teams have played on the holiday 26 times.

Mike Leach boasts a 2-1 record against Ole Miss in his career, including a victory in his only trip to Oxford. While at Texas Tech, he defeated the Rebels in 2002 (42-28 in Lubbock) and 2003 (49-45 in Oxford). He also met Ole Miss in the 2009 Cotton Bowl, losing, 47-34.

The Bulldog defense held Georgia to just eight rushing yards in its last game, and has held four opponents to fewer than 100 yards on the ground this season. That game marked the fewest rushing yards allowed to an SEC opponent since at least 2006.

Last week at Georgia, MSU posted a season-high 53.9 third-down conversion percentage along with a season-low zero turnovers.

Against Georgia, WR Jaden Walley became the first true freshman to post a 100-yard receiving game since Chad Bumphis in 2009. He was just the sixth true freshman in program history to reach the mark. Walley's 115 yards gave MSU four 100-yard receiving games this season, the most since 2016.

True freshmen accounted for 61 percent of State's total offense in its last game (217 of 358 yards). This season, true freshmen have provided nearly 800 yards of total offense and 34.5 percent of MSU's rushing and receiving totals.

MSU's defense is among the league leaders. State has recovered six fumbles this year, which is tied for the SEC lead. DEMarquiss Spencer is tied for the SEC lead among defensive linemen with 7.0 tackles for loss. LB Aaron Brule leads all SEC linebackers with 24 total pressures, and DB Martin Emerson is fourth in the conference with seven pass breakups.

QB Will Rogers broke his own freshman record with 41 completions at Georgia, which ranks second in MSU history overall. Five of the top six single-game completions totals in school history have been posted this season, and the Bulldogs have already completed 258 passes in 2020, which ranks third in program history.

RB Jo'quavious Marks ranks second nationally among freshmen with 44 receptions this season, which is a Bulldog single- season record for both freshmen and running backs. Marks needs 14 more catches to crack the MSU single-season top 10.

MSU ranks second nationally in yards after catch (1,397) and is one of eight Power Five teams with more than 1,200 yards after catch this season. State boasts the top three freshmen in the SEC in yards after catch (RB Jo'quavious Marks, WR Jaden Walley and RB Dillon Johnson).

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.