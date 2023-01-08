Skip to main content

Indiana Transfer DB Christopher Keys Commits to Mississippi State

The redshirt sophomore announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Sunday.

Mississippi State picked up a talented defensive back on Sunday afternoon, as Christopher Keys announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

The Indiana transfer had a solid redshirt sophomore season for the Hoosiers. Keys made his first appearance against Idaho on Sept. 10 and was tabbed a starter for the first time in his collegiate career against Michigan a few weeks later. He saw playing time in 10 total games and recorded 15 tackles and one pass breakup on the year. 

Keys participated in three games during his 2020 freshman season before ultimately redshirting. He was on track to see more playing time in 2021, but an injury cut his season short after just two games. Keys is entering his time with the Bulldogs with three seasons of eligibility left.

Mississippi State has found quite a few talented defensive backs in the transfer portal. The Bulldogs added Ray'Darious Jones of LSU and Khamauri Rogers of Miami last month. Like Keys, both players are Mississippi natives who were noteworthy prospects out of high school. 

Keys, Jones and Rogers have been huge additions for a Bulldogs' defense that has seen a handful of talented defensive backs declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

