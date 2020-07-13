Where does Mississippi State football stand with some of the top instate recruits?

Wide receiver Kanarius Johnson of Laurel High School took to Twitter on Monday and announced he's committed to Tulane. The Mississippi State target, at least for now, plans to head southward to play his college football.

Of course there's always a chance Mississippi State could get back in the game with Johnson before all is said and done, but at the moment Johnson joins several top instate recruits that are looking to continue their careers across state lines.

Here are several of Mississippi's top high school prospects, where (or if) they're currently committed and if MSU might ultimately be a factor.

WR Deion Smith - Provine High

247Sports Mississippi player ranking: No. 1

Rivals Mississippi Player ranking: No. 2

Committed to LSU

Could MSU be a factor? Well the Bulldogs would certainly take him. But at this point in time, Smith seems bound for the Tigers.

WR Isaiah Brevard - Southaven High

247Sports Mississippi player ranking: No. 2



Rivals Mississippi Player ranking: No. 1



Committed to Oregon



Could MSU be a factor? Likely not. Brevard announced his commitment on July 4, seems strong with Oregon and State is eyeing other WR targets.

QB Luke Altmyer - Starkville High

247Sports Mississippi player ranking: No. 3



Rivals Mississippi Player ranking: No. 4



Committed to Florida State



Could MSU be a factor? Highly unlikely. The Bulldogs have two quarterbacks already solidly committed in this class, including one of the country's best recruits, Sawyer Robertson.

WR Antonio Harmon - Kosciusko High

247Sports Mississippi player ranking: No. 4



Rivals Mississippi Player ranking: No. 3



Uncommitted



Could MSU be a factor? Doesn't seem like it at this point. Both 247Sports and Rivals consider Ole Miss the favorite for Harmon.

QB Ty Keyes - Taylorsville High

247Sports Mississippi player ranking: No. 5



Rivals Mississippi Player ranking: No. 5



Uncommitted



Could MSU be a factor? Like with Altmyer, doesn't appear likely with two QBs already in the fold for this class.

S Kadarius Calloway - Philadelphia High

247Sports Mississippi player ranking: No. 6



Rivals Mississippi Player ranking: No. 8



Committed to Alabama



Could MSU be a factor? Yes. In fact Calloway was committed to the Bulldogs until last week when he flipped to the Crimson Tide. He could obviously stick with Alabama, but the Bulldogs likely won't give up.

CB MJ Daniels - George County High

247Sports Mississippi player ranking: No. 7



Rivals Mississippi Player ranking: No. 6



Uncommitted



Could MSU be a factor? Yes. Daniels was previously committed to Ole Miss, but decommitted last month and as recently as last week posted a graphic to Twitter depicting himself in Mississippi State gear.

WR Brandon Buckhaulter - Hartfield Academy

247Sports Mississippi player ranking: No. 8



Rivals Mississippi Player ranking: No. 11



Committed to Mississippi State



Buckhaulter seems solidly committed to the Bulldogs. He was once committed to Ole Miss, but has since flipped. He's cousins with current MSU receiver Malik Heath, so that only helps State's cause.

RB Jarquez Hunter - Neshoba Central

247Sports Mississippi player ranking: No. 9



Rivals Mississippi Player ranking: No. 9



Uncommitted



Could MSU be a factor? Doesn't appear so at this time as he reportedly has no MSU offer.

WR Kanarius Johnson - Laurel High

247Sports Mississippi player ranking: No. 10



Rivals Mississippi Player ranking: No. 7



Committed to Tulane



Could MSU be a factor? Yes. The Bulldogs have a pair of receivers committed and are eyeing a few out-of-state guys, but Johnson is likely to remain on the radar as an option for State, even after his Monday commitment.

S Marvin Martin - Vicksburg High

247Sports Mississippi player ranking: No. 11



Rivals Mississippi Player ranking: No. 10



Uncommitted



Could MSU be a factor? Doesn't appear so currently as he has no MSU offer reported.

CB Justin Walley - D'Iberville High

247Sports Mississippi player ranking: No. 12



Rivals Mississippi Player ranking: No. 12



Uncommitted



Could MSU be a factor? Yes. The Bulldogs are very much in the picture and Justin's brother, Jaden, is a current MSU receiver.

OL Makylan Pounders - Byhalia High

247Sports Mississippi player ranking: No. 13



Rivals Mississippi Player ranking: No. 13



Committed to Mississippi State



Has been committed to the Bulldogs since April and told Cowbell Corner back in May he was completely happy with his decision.

WR Cameron Wright - South Panola High

247Sports Mississippi player ranking: No. 14



Rivals Mississippi Player ranking: No. 17



Committed to Memphis



Could MSU be a factor? Doesn't appear so at this time.

RB Amariyon Howard - Starkville High

247Sports Mississippi player ranking: No. 16



Rivals Mississippi Player ranking: No. 15



Committed to Mississippi State



Howard originally committed to MSU's old coaching staff, but didn't back down from that commitment when Mike Leach and company took over. He told Cowbell Corner back in May that he committed to the school, not a coach, so he seems solid with the Bulldogs.

ATH Chandler Pittman - Magee High

247Sports Mississippi player ranking: No. 17



Rivals Mississippi Player ranking: No. 18



Uncommitted



Could MSU be a factor? No reported offer from the Bulldogs.

DE Ty Cooper - Louisville High

247Sports Mississippi player ranking: No. 18



Rivals Mississippi Player ranking: No. 16



Uncommitted



Could MSU be a factor? Yes. Cooper plays a position of need in this class for Mississippi State and it appears he's a top priority. He told Cowbell Corner earlier this month that MSU is one of the schools in consistent contact with him.

S Corey Ellington - Holmes County High