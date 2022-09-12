Skip to main content

Is Mississippi State Being Slighted Across College Football Polls?

The Bulldogs were not ranked in the AP Poll or AFCA Coaches Poll despite two weeks of incredibly strong performances.

Mississippi State has started its football season off on the right foot, but the program might still be heading into the third week of competition overlooked. 

The Bulldogs are going into their first conference game against LSU with a 2-0 record after taking down Memphis and Arizona. They have won by at least 22 points in each contest and have led for nearly 111 minutes out of 120 total minutes of action between the two games. Quarterback Will Rogers leads the entire SEC in total passing yards, passing touchdowns and completion percentage. As a whole, Mississippi State has seen major contributions from a wide variety of players on both offense and defense.

Despite the success that the team has had to open up the season, MSU can't seem to climb up any in both the AP Poll and the AFCA Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs received a season-high 43 votes in the Week 3 AP Poll, putting them at 31st overall. They didn't fare quite as well in the Coaches Poll, dropping three spots to No. 34 overall and receiving fewer votes than in last week's poll. 

There are certainly some reasons why Mississippi State might not be ranked yet. Although the team has played against an AAC team and a Pac-12 team, neither of those programs was ranked. The Bulldogs also struggled a bit more against Arizona: the team came away with a lopsided victory, but critical mistakes made the game much closer than it should have been. Still, it's hard to argue against the numbers that the team has put up to start the year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Given the number of upsets and near-upsets that occurred yesterday, it seemed likely that Mississippi State could crack into the rankings for the first time all season. However, most teams didn't drop quite as much as expected. MSU has not yet proven itself as better than most of the teams ranked ahead of them, but a few high-ranking programs in the latest polls are very debatable. For example, Notre Dame received more votes than State in the Coaches Poll, but the Fighting Irish are 0-2 to start the year after losses to Ohio State and Marshall. Oregon and Texas A&M are still barely clinging to the back end of the rankings in both polls despite showing signs of major problems when facing tougher competition. 

Luckily for the Bulldogs, the polls simply don't matter as much at this point in the season. It will take a few weeks of tougher conference play across the nation for clearer standings to emerge, and Mississippi State could bust into the rankings with a few more solid performances. The situation might become dire as the end of the season draws nearer and postseason spots become more valuable, but for now, perhaps the slight snub will give the team a chip on its shoulder and something to work for as SEC play begins. 

USATSI_19026398
Football

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Couldn't Be More Impressive By The Numbers Heading Into Week 3

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19026626
Football

Watch: Mike Leach Talks 39-17 Win Over Arizona

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_18930044
Football

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to Undergo Surgery on Right Hand

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19026492
Football

Mississippi State Receives Votes in AP Top 25 Poll After Week 2

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19026495
Football

Mississippi State Football Receives Votes in Coaches Poll For Second Consecutive Week

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_13572980
Football

Live Updates: Mississippi State vs. Arizona Football

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_18985824
Football

How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. Arizona

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_18985828
Football

Three Areas in Which Mississippi State Football Must Improve Against Arizona on Saturday

By Elizabeth Keen