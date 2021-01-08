MSU's Kobe Jones sets sights on NFL Draft

Kobe Jones has called Starkville his football home for a long, long time. From youth league, to high school, to Mississippi State, it's essentially all Jones has known. On Friday however, Jones announced his eyes are shifting to football's big stage.

Jones took to social media and announced he won't return to Mississippi State in 2021 and will instead enter the upcoming NFL Draft. Jones, like all seniors in 2020, had the option to come back for another season as the NCAA ruled this past season didn't count against athletes' eligibility.

"Staying at home was special for me," Jones said as part of a video message. "Starkville is my home and Mississippi State is an extended family I will forever cherish.

"Even as a child, it has always been in my heart to play in the NFL. Now, I feel the time has come for me to embark on the journey of making that dream a reality."

Jones joins a pair of fellow MSU seniors that have already declared for the NFL Draft. Those were linebacker Erroll Thompson and defensive end Marquiss Spencer, who both announced their professional football plans earlier this week.

Jones' MSU career concludes with him having seen action in 50 games. He racked up 102 career tackles, including 22 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He also forced and recovered a fumble.

