Former Bulldog Jarrian Jones headed to Ole Miss

Jarrian Jones is swapping sides in the Egg Bowl rivalry.

The now-former Mississippi State defensive back announced on Saturday that he is trading in his Bulldog maroon and white for Rebel red and blue. Jones entered the transfer portal earlier this week and only a few days later, he has landed in Oxford. He announced his intentions with an image posted to Twitter depicting himself in a Rebel uniform.

Jones was expected to compete for a starting safety spot for the Bulldogs this coming season. As a cornerback for Mississippi State last year, Jones played in 11 games with one start. He notched 12 tackles, a pair of pass breakups and had a fumble recovery as a true freshman.

Jones originally came to Mississippi State as a highly-touted player out of Northwest Rankin High School in Flowood. He was part of MSU's 2019 signing class and was rated as a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite.

Jones is the latest in a growing list of players to move on from the Mississippi State football program. Five total MSU players on scholarship have entered the transfer portal this offseason. The others include quarterback Keytaon Thompson, defensive lineman Fabien Lovett and offensive linemen Brevyn Jones and Stewart Reese. Thompson is now with Virginia, Brevyn Jones landed with Illinois and Reese is joining the Florida Gators. Lovett originally announced he was heading to Florida State, however he hasn't made a final decision.

As for Jarrian Jones though, his choice has been made. At Ole Miss, he'll also rejoin a pair of coaches that were with Mississippi State last season. Rebels defensive line coach Deke Adams and cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley joined Ole Miss from State this offseason.