Skip to main content

Jordan Brand Releases First-Ever NFL Collaboration with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys

The first-ever NFL and Jordan collaboration has dropped featuring Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Jordan dropped a new line of gear and merchandise inspired by the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott on Friday afternoon. 

The former MSU signal-caller is the only NFL quarterback to have a deal with Jordan. The deal began in June of 2021 when the Dallas gunslinger left Adidas to become the highest-paid player in the NFL associated with the prestigious brand. 

Some other notable NFL players that have signed with Jordan include Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Jamal Adams and Kyle Pitts.

The first-ever NFL x Jordan collaboration includes a variety of Prescott t-shirts, jerseys and hoodies. All merchandise is branded with the legendary Jumpman logo and Prescott's name. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Prescott returned from injury against the Detroit Lions in Week 7, recording 207 passing yards and one touchdown in the Cowboys' 24-6 win. The Cowboys' signal-caller followed that performance by posting 250 passing yards and two touchdowns in the win against the Chicago Bears in Week 8.

The next game for Prescott and the Cowboys will be against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 13 at Lambeau Field. Be on the lookout for the Jumpman logo on Prescott's gear as he looks to keep the Cowboys in the playoff picture.

USATSI_19253119
Football

Mississippi State Football: Three Players to Watch as Bulldogs Take On Auburn this Weekend

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_13549080
News

Mississippi State Sees NIL Profits Skyrocket After John Cohen's Departure

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19026625
Football

Watch: Mike Leach Talks Upcoming Game Against Auburn, John Cohen, Basketweaving and More

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19259872
Basketball

Watch: Mississippi State Men's Basketball Coach Chris Jans Talks Bulldogs Ahead of Debut Season

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19281906
Football

Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_17627333
Basketball

Mississippi State Men's Basketball Standout Tolu Smith Named to All-SEC Preseason First Team

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19024762
Football

SEC Football Week 10: Predictions and Betting Odds for Each Conference Matchup

By Dylan Flippo
USATSI_17953953
News

Mississippi State Athletic Director Search: Potential Candidates to Replace John Cohen

By Colin James