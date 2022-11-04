Jordan Brand Releases First-Ever NFL Collaboration with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys

Jordan dropped a new line of gear and merchandise inspired by the Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott on Friday afternoon.

The former MSU signal-caller is the only NFL quarterback to have a deal with Jordan. The deal began in June of 2021 when the Dallas gunslinger left Adidas to become the highest-paid player in the NFL associated with the prestigious brand.

Some other notable NFL players that have signed with Jordan include Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Jamal Adams and Kyle Pitts.

The first-ever NFL x Jordan collaboration includes a variety of Prescott t-shirts, jerseys and hoodies. All merchandise is branded with the legendary Jumpman logo and Prescott's name.

Prescott returned from injury against the Detroit Lions in Week 7, recording 207 passing yards and one touchdown in the Cowboys' 24-6 win. The Cowboys' signal-caller followed that performance by posting 250 passing yards and two touchdowns in the win against the Chicago Bears in Week 8.

The next game for Prescott and the Cowboys will be against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 13 at Lambeau Field. Be on the lookout for the Jumpman logo on Prescott's gear as he looks to keep the Cowboys in the playoff picture.