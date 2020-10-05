Kylin Hill expected to play for Mississippi State against Kentucky after injury scare

Following an injury scare, Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill is expected to be available for the Bulldogs on Saturday when MSU faces Kentucky. State head coach Mike Leach, in his weekly press conference on Monday, confirmed Hill's expected availability.

And while Leach has been notably coy in regards to injury details this season and over the course of his career, Leach's words backed up previous Monday social media posts – presumably by Hill – indicating he'd be ready for Kentucky.

"Back active," it was posted to Hill's Facebook page on Monday. "Drop 8 in coverage (and) I'll kindly bless ya." A photo was also posted to Hill's Twitter account of him running with the football along with the caption, "No more saving my opponents".

Hill, one of Mississippi State's biggest weapons, was injured this past weekend in MSU's 21-14 upset loss to Arkansas. Hill exited the game during State's first offensive series and never returned to action. On the drive in which he was hurt, Hill took a handoff and took a hard hit. He then seemed unstable when he got to his feet. Hill was taken to the sideline before eventually going to the locker room. He returned to the sideline in the second half, but wasn't wearing shoulder pads.

Leach didn't provide an update on Hill postgame when asked. However it now appears whatever exactly was ailing Hill wasn't anything of major concern.

In other player availability news, Leach also said he expects true freshman backup quarterback Will Rogers to be available for this Saturday's contest. Rogers hasn't been available for either of MSU's first two games this year due to an undisclosed reason.

