Bulldogs in the NFL: Will Johnathan Abram Have a Bounceback Season in 2021?

Several players across the NFL are looking at the 2021 NFL season with something to prove after subpar 2020 seasons. Former Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram is a player to watch in 2021.

Currently a member of the Las Vegas Raiders secondary, Abram showed to be much healthier in 2020 after he missed all but one game in 2019 due to injury. But despite the fact we saw more of Abram, his on-field performance was lackluster given where he was drafted in 2019 (first round, 27th overall).

Abram struggled mightily in coverage as he was the worst-graded coverage safety by Pro Football Focus. He allowed a passer rating of 111.4 last season – essentially meaning opposing quarterbacks looked nearly perfect when throwing at him.

In Abram’s defense, last season was basically his rookie year as he missed all but the first game in 2019.

Abram will be looking to rebound in a big way this season. Given the fact the Raiders drafted Trevon Moehrig – who possesses great coverage ability – the pressure is on Abram to take that leap forward.

The addition of Moehrig may actually help Abram as it could give him the opportunity to play closer to the line of scrimmage, which many believe will fit his skillset a lot more.

Abram should also benefit from the Raiders' new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley – who has a lot of experience coaching up aggressive safeties like Kam Chancellor.

The Raiders have a new fan base in Vegas that is patiently waiting for the team to take a step forward -- Abram can certainly be a piece to that puzzle.

It will be interesting to see how he fares when the Raiders open the season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13 at 7:15 p.m. CT in Allegiant Stadium.