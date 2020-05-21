Cowbell Corner
Leach gives thoughts on transfer portal

Joel Coleman

The transfer portal has both benefitted and been a detriment to Mississippi State in recent weeks and months. On one hand, players like quarterback K.J. Costello and offensive lineman Scott Lashley have joined the Bulldogs and given MSU quality pieces that increase the team's talent and depth. On the other, five Mississippi State players on scholarship have entered the transfer portal of late including three (offensive lineman Stewart Reese, defensive lineman Fabien Lovett and defensive back Jarrian Jones) who might well have been starters for the Bulldogs in 2020.

In an interview on the Thunder & Lightning Podcast on Thursday, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach had a chance to address his thoughts on the portal and attrition this spring, as well as some of the reasons behind all the activity. Here's what Leach had to say:

It's uncertain how a normal spring might have changed things for Mississippi State. Under normal circumstances – if practices had been ongoing and players remained on campus as opposed to scattered all around due to the novel coronavirus pandemic – would players such as Lovett and Jarrian Jones have been more likely to not hit the portal? It's an answer we'll never know for sure, but it certainly seems as though Leach believes all the extra time on players' hands around the nation has increased transfer activity.

Hear more from Leach below in his Thunder & Lightning interview with SuperTalk Mississippi's MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner.

