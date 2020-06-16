Want a personalized video message from Mike Leach? Now you can get it

Ever wish you could get a personalized video message from Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach for either yourself or someone else? Well for 100 bucks, you can do just that.

Leach tweeted out a video of himself on Monday, advertising his services on Cameo – a company that allows people to pay for personalized messages from celebrities. Here is Leach's tweet:

As of this writing, Leach has been given 12 reviews on Cameo and is overall rated as five (out of five) stars. It's unclear when Leach began providing his services on Cameo, but here's a reaction video – posted last month – from one of his messages to a grandmother celebrating her birthday:

So whether it's a birthday gift, Father's Day present or maybe even some Egg Bowl-related smack talk you want delivered, Leach can currently be at your service for a Benjamin.