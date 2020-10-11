WATCH: Mike Leach's postgame press conference after Mississippi State falls in Kentucky

It was another frustrating Saturday night for Mississippi State. Despite another strong defensive performance, head coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense sputtered and the Bulldogs fell 24-2 on the road at Kentucky. After the game, Leach met with reporters to discuss the evening. Watch above for full video of Leach's media session.

