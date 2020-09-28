WATCH: Mike Leach meets with reporters ahead of Mississippi State's game against Arkansas

On the heels of an upset win over defending national champion LSU, it's on to the next one for Mississippi State. For the Bulldogs, that next one is a 6:30 p.m. game on Saturday against Arkansas. MSU head coach Mike Leach met with reporters on Monday to preview the contest between the Bulldogs and Razorbacks. There was plenty more too, including an exchange about the proper wearing of face coverings and Leach's feelings on cut-out fans in the stands. It was perhaps the most entertaining Leach presser since his arrival at Mississippi State this past January. Watch the video above to see and hear it all.

