SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

WATCH: Mike Leach meets with reporters ahead of Mississippi State's game against Arkansas

Joel Coleman

On the heels of an upset win over defending national champion LSU, it's on to the next one for Mississippi State. For the Bulldogs, that next one is a 6:30 p.m. game on Saturday against Arkansas. MSU head coach Mike Leach met with reporters on Monday to preview the contest between the Bulldogs and Razorbacks. There was plenty more too, including an exchange about the proper wearing of face coverings and Leach's feelings on cut-out fans in the stands. It was perhaps the most entertaining Leach presser since his arrival at Mississippi State this past January. Watch the video above to see and hear it all.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Leach on face coverings: "Once you're six feet apart, I can't help but wonder if some of this isn't an homage to politicians"

Leach was asked about his usage of a face covering at LSU last Saturday

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State-Kentucky, other SEC game times set for October 10

Bulldogs and Wildcats will kick off under the lights in Lexington

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State football selected as National Team of the Week after upsetting LSU

The Bulldogs are selected by the Football Writers Association of America

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello selected as SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Costello set the SEC record for passing yardage in a game on Saturday

Joel Coleman

Mike Leach sends out an invitation to hop on the Mississippi State bandwagon

The Bulldog leader sent out the invite on the heels of an upset win over LSU

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs: Regular Season Wraps Up

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mike Leach discusses Mississippi State's upset over LSU

The Leach era begins with a shocking win down in Baton Rouge

Joel Coleman

by

earthnannie

WATCH: Mississippi State's K.J. Costello discusses his record-breaking day against LSU

Costello set the SEC's new single-game passing yardage record

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello picks up national player of the week honor

Costello set a new SEC single-game passing yardage record on Saturday

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State surges into Top 25 rankings after upset win over LSU

The Bulldogs are now a consensus Top-20 team

Joel Coleman