WATCH: Mississippi State coach Mike Leach addresses the media after the Bulldogs hang on against Vanderbilt

Joel Coleman

STARKVILLE, Miss. – It wasn't pretty, but Mississippi State pulled out a 24-17 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak. There were still offensive struggles aplenty for the Bulldogs, but in the end, MSU got back in the win column. However, it seemed apparent postgame that State head coach Mike Leach has some frustrations. Watch Leach's full postgame session with the media above.

