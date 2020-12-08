Mississippi State gets verbal commitment from top linebacker John Lewis

The latest off-field battle between Mississippi State and Ole Miss has gone the way of the Bulldogs. That became known on Tuesday morning when John Lewis – considered the state of Mississippi's top linebacker by recruiting services – verbally committed to MSU. Lewis announced the news on social media.

"I am 1000% committed to MSU and I will be signing next week on Wednesday," Lewis posted. "Thanks (to) the man above to give me this opportunity to be able to showcase my skills and talents the he (has) given & thanks."

Lewis is rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and is a three-star player according to Rivals. The Germantown High School athlete had multiple scholarship offers, but in the end, he chose Mississippi State over Ole Miss, Florida State and others.

Lewis becomes the fifth linebacker committed to MSU in the Class of 2021. He joins Navonteque Strong, Nic Mitchell, Timar Rogers and DeShawn Page.

Overall, the Bulldogs stand at 18 commitments at the moment, with the early signing period set to begin next week on December 16. MSU's signing class is currently rated No. 28 in the country by Rivals and No. 29 in the nation per 247Sports.

