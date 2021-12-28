Live Football Updates: Mississippi State Faces Texas Tech In AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Live Updates: Mike Leach, Mississippi State Face Texas Tech in AutoZone Liberty Bowl

    Mississippi State looks to cap off 2021 on a high note with a Liberty Bowl win over Texas Tech.
    Mississippi State (7-5) aims to go out with a bang in 2021 as it faces Texas Tech (6-6) in Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in the 2021 AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

    Mississippi State is coming off a disappointing 31-21 loss to Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl, while Texas Tech heads to Memphis coming off of a painful 27-24 loss to No. 6-ranked Baylor, which will face Mississippi State's final regular-season opponent in the Sugar Bowl.

    Texas Tech has dropped four of its last five games, so in a way, it was a positive for the Red Raiders to have played a high-level opponent so closely, and it will be interesting to see just how much of a fight they can put up as interim head coach Sonny Cumbie goes up against his own former coach in Mississippi State's Mike Leach.

    You can find the latest updates on the score, big plays and stats right here throughout gameday. Kickoff is set for 5:45 p.m. CT in Memphis.

    First Quarter:

