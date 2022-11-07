Skip to main content

Mississippi State WR Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin Named SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week

Bulldogs wideout Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin was recognized by the conference for his efforts in the 39-33 victory over Auburn.

Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick "Tulu" Griffin has been named the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week following a standout performance in the 39-33 overtime victory over Auburn on Saturday.

Griffin had one of the biggest plays of the game with 92-yard kickoff returned for a touchdown in the second quarter, making for his second career kickoff returned for a score. 

With that trip to the end zone, the junior has officially tied the program record for career kick return touchdowns. He finished out the weekend contest with three returns for 144 yards, also registering a career-long 57-yard reception with some 52 yards after the catch.

Griffin currently totals 25 receptions for 331 yards and one touchdown through the air this season.

