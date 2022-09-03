Live Football Updates: Mississippi State Faces Memphis in Season Opener

Mississippi State and Memphis will face off at Davis Wade Stadium this evening to open the 2022 college football season.

The two teams met on the gridiron last year, with the Tigers ultimately claiming the 31-29 win. The Bulldogs are looking for revenge and hoping to start off the season with a momentum-building victory.

You can find the latest updates on the score, big plays and stats right here throughout gameday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT in Starkville.

