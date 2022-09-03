Skip to main content

Live Football Updates: Mississippi State Faces Memphis in Season Opener

Mississippi State hopes to open up the 2022 season with a big win against Memphis.

Mississippi State and Memphis will face off at Davis Wade Stadium this evening to open the 2022 college football season.

The two teams met on the gridiron last year, with the Tigers ultimately claiming the 31-29 win. The Bulldogs are looking for revenge and hoping to start off the season with a momentum-building victory.

You can find the latest updates on the score, big plays and stats right here throughout gameday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT in Starkville.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

