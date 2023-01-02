Live Updates: Mississippi State vs. Illinois, 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl

Mississippi State and Illinois will face off in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday beginning at 11 a.m. CT.

The Bulldogs (8-4) will be playing in their first game since former head coach Mike Leach's passing in early December. Newly-named head coach Zach Arnett will make his debut as the team's leader. The Fighting Illini (8-4) will be a tough Power Five test for MSU, even without star running back Chase Brown and defensive backs Sydney Brown and Devon Witherspoon.

Keep up here as the two teams take to the gridiron for the final times this season. Be sure to refresh your browser for the latest updates!

First Quarter