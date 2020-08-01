Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Former Bulldog player, coach, D.J. Looney passes away

Joel Coleman

Former Mississippi State player and assistant coach D.J. Looney, who was serving as an assistant on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns staff, died on Saturday after suffering a heart attack during a team workout at Cajun Field. Looney was 31 years old.

Looney, a Birmingham, Alabama native, was an offensive lineman for Mississippi State and played for the Bulldogs from 2007 through 2010. When his playing career concluded, he jumped right into the coaching ranks at MSU, serving as an offensive graduate assistant in 2011. 

Looney went on to spend two years as offensive line coach at East Mississippi Community College, then moved on to be the tackles/tight ends coach at Central Arkansas for two seasons. Looney spent a year on the Georgia coaching staff in 2016 before returning to MSU in 2017 as tight ends coach. When head coach Dan Mullen left the Bulldogs following the 2017 season, Looney wasn't retained by the new MSU coaching staff. He landed with the Ragin' Cajuns and was with them up until his tragic death on Saturday.

Mississippi State Director of Athletics John Cohen released this statement on Looney's passing:

"The entire Mississippi State Family is deeply saddened and heartbroken by the loss of one of our very own in D.J. Looney. D.J. was an outstanding student-athlete and coach and an even better person. He had such a positive personality, attitude and always a smile on his face. D.J. will be remembered and missed by all who knew and loved him. Our thoughts and prayers are with D.J., his family, his friends, his former teammates, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, and Mississippi State."

MSU President Mark Keenum added this:

"(My wife) Rhonda and I were stunned and saddened to learn of the untimely passing of former Bulldog student athlete D.J. Looney. D.J was a tremendous young man with a limitless future. We had a special relationship with him and eagerly followed his successes. His loved ones and friends will remain in our prayers."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/1): Holder closes out the Red Sox

Former Mississippi State closer Jonathan Holder put the finishing touches on a Yankees win over the rival Red Sox.

Joel Coleman

Defensive end Tre'von Marshall commits to Mississippi State

Marshall becomes first defensive lineman to commit in MSU's Class of 2021.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 7/31): Quiet night for former Dogs

Hunter Renfroe was only former MSU player to see action Thursday.

Joel Coleman

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Possible breakout players for Mississippi State and Ole Miss, plus more

Cowbell Corner's Joel Coleman and The Grove Report's Nate Gabler discuss the hot topics surrounding Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Joel Coleman

T&L Friday: SEC football releases its 2020 plan

We now have an idea of what SEC football is going to look like in 2020.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State (and rest of SEC) to play 10-game, conference-only football schedule this fall

Season now slated to start on September 26.

Joel Coleman

College athletes now can wear social justice statements on uniforms after NCAA approval

Athletes in all sports can wear patches to express views.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 7/30): Woodruff silences bats of Pirates

Former Mississippi State pitcher Brandon Woodruff had a dominating start against Pittsburgh.

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: The annual T&L All-22 rankings

A ranking of the confidence level in Mississippi State football's starters in 2020.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State notes: Mike Leach in a firetruck, a new basketball Bulldog is official and more on new football commit Malik Nabers

A trio of notes from around the Mississippi State sports landscape.

Joel Coleman