Former Bulldogs QB Cut By Los Angeles Chargers

August 18, 2021
Former Mississippi State QB Cut By Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have parted ways with the former Bulldogs signal-caller.
Author:
Publish date:

Former Mississippi State and Stanford quarterback KJ Costello has been cut by the Los Angeles Chargers, the team, announced Tuesday.

Costello originally signed with the team at the beginning of the month as an undrafted free agent after an up-and-down season at MSU.

The quarterback's statement game there was his first one as an SEC passer, when he put up some 623 yards against the defending national champion LSU Tigers to guide his team to a 44-34 upset victory in Baton Rouge.

Before Will Rogers ultimately took the reins as the starter for the Bulldogs after Costello suffered a concussion against Alabama, the graduate transfer recorded 1,238 passing yards with six touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He saw action in a total of six games with five starts.

While at Stanford, Costello 6,151 yards and 49 touchdowns to 18 interceptions in 25 total starts. He also had a 78.8 cumulative grade on dropback passes and an 84.2 true-dropback grade in 2018.

It will be interesting to see where Costello lands next. 

In addition to the Chargers, Costello met with the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles.

