Watch: Mike Leach Talks 49-23 Win Over Memphis

Mississippi State opened the 2022 season solidly with a 49-23 win over the Memphis Tigers.

Mississippi State football opened the season undefeated with a dominant 49-23 win over the Memphis Tigers, the same team the Bulldogs lost in controversial fashion last season.

The team looked improved on both sides of ball with a solid defensive effort and an offense that was clicking for nearly the entire game. Playing a complete game was an area of focus for a team that was inconsistent at times and had to forge big comebacks on occasion last season.

This is something head coach Mike Leach still sees the Bulldogs working through, though it was evident MSU has taken a big step forward.

"I thought there were two different games [we played]," Leach said.

"For two-thirds of the game, we played really well. I was impressed with the way we played for an opener. One-third of the game I thought [Memphis] got after us and pounded on us. They beat us on offense. They beat us on defense. The biggest thing is we need to play a complete game. I was proud of the way we came out to play after the distractions of the rain delay. [We played] more good than bad, but clearly we have plenty of work to do.

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say after the game:

