Watch: Mike Leach Talks Upcoming Game Against Alabama, Heupel's Success at Tennessee

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach met with the media ahead of the Bulldogs' matchup against Alabama.

Mississippi State football fell to 5-2 on the season on the season following Saturday's 27-17 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats on the road. 

Things don't get any easier up next on the schedule as the Bulldogs face an angry Alabama team that suffered a narrow, 52-49 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with the media Monday to discuss what he saw from his team in the loss, the success of his former quarterback, Josh Heupel, at Tennessee, the upcoming contest and more.

Among the things we asked him about during the presser were the similarities between his offense and Heupel's that is currently rolling so well.

“He’s definitely got some things that look familiar,” Leach said. “I can think of a play in particular that we ran back in the day. He’s got his quarterback running that play better than he ran it. So, yeah.”

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say Monday:

