AD John Cohen Reportedly Informs Mississippi State Officials of His Resignation

Mississippi State AD John Cohen is now on his way out, according to a report from Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

"John Cohen has informed Mississippi State officials of his resignation from the school," Dellenger tweeted on Monday morning. "The expectations is he will be named the Auburn AD as soon as today in a deal that was being finalized over the weekend."

Cohen is currently in the middle of his seventh year as the athletic director for the Bulldogs. Once the deal is finalized, Cohen will replace Allen Green.

Green negotiated his departure from Auburn back in August with his contract set to expire in the coming months.

