College Football Analyst Has Praise For Mississippi State QB Room

The Bulldogs have two solid options at quarterback between Jack Abraham and Will Rogers.

The quarterback competition at Mississippi State is wide open ahead of the 2021 football season, though Will Rogers and graduate transfer Jack Abraham appear to be the two main frontrunners.

College football analyst Phil Steele had praise for both players earlier this month.

“They've got two capable quarterbacks,” Steele said on the Locked on SEC podcast. “Will Rogers took over in the second half of last year and they brought in Jack Abraham from Southern Miss. He impressed me in the spring, very good spring game. They’ve got talent there."

In terms of pure experience, Abraham has the edge.

Over three seasons at Southern Miss, Abraham completed over 69% of his passes for 7,067 yards with 31 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

In 2020, he finished out the season with a 65.1% completion percentage, passing for 1,224 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions over five appearances.

Rogers is the only quarterback currently on the MSU roster who has experience as a starter under Mike Leach since he became the head coach of the Bulldogs.

Rogers assumed the helm of the Bulldogs offense after KJ Costello suffered a concussion in the game against Alabama back in October. The then-true freshman became the starter from that point onward.

He finished out the year with 69.1% completion percentage, throwing for 1,976 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions over nine appearances.

It will be interesting to see if it's Rogers again or if Abraham gets the nod for the No. 1 spot on the depth chart when the Bulldogs kick off the season against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Sept. 4 in Davis Wade Stadium.