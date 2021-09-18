Live Updates: Mississippi State Hits the Road Against Memphis in Week 3

Mississippi State aims to improve to 3-0 as it faces an undefeated Memphis on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are hitting the road.

Mississippi State plays its first road game of the 2021 season on Saturday as the Bulldogs take on the Memphis Tigers. Both teams are currently 2-0, though one will obviously sacrifice its undefeated record by the end of the weekend.

MSU is listed as a slight favorite (-3.5), coming off a 24-10 victory over a highly respectable NC State team that looks to be one of the best in its conference this year. The Bulldogs looked improved and more consistent on all three sides of the ball, snagging the momentum early and holding onto it for the whole night.

They'll look to continue that as they face a Memphis team that rushed for nearly 300 yards in its last performance, led by freshman quarterback Seth Henigan, who has looked far more experienced than his years would suggest to this point.

You can find the latest updates on the score, big plays and stats right here throughout gameday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT in Liberty Bowl Stadium.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!