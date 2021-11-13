Will Rogers Puts On MVP-Worthy Performance as Mississippi State Tops Auburn, 43-34 in Comeback Thriller

Will Rogers turned in a performance for the ages this week against the Auburn Tigers, completing the largest comeback in school history for the second time.

Unconscious, lights out, on fire; all of these words could be used to describe the performance of Will Rogers in the second half today.

Rogers managed to do the unthinkable and complete the largest comeback in school history (again) in MSU’s 43-34 victory over the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. The sophomore gunslinger was responsible for 415 yards through the air on 44-55 completions. One of the most insane stats, though? Rogers threw more touchdowns in the second half than he had incompletions.

"I don't think people understand, Will Rogers is a Dawg," Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson said. "He is a leader. Him having that confidence makes us believe we can do anything. I appreciate Will."

During the Rogers and head coach Mike Leach era, numerous records have been set, with two more coming today. Rogers’ six touchdown passes marked a school single-game record, while the 25 point comeback marked the largest in school history. Rogers also holds the most 400-yard passing games in school history in just his sophomore season.

The Air Raid showed out in full effect on Saturday, and with as much youth that this team possesses, this season should put the rest of the SEC, and the country for that matter, on notice going forward.

For these efforts, Rogers is the easy choice for this week’s Cowbell Corner most valuable player. He'll look to continue to build upon that momentum going into the Tennessee State game next week.