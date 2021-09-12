Watch: Bulldogs HC Mike Leach Talks Dominant Win Over Wolfpack

Mississippi State came into Saturday's matchup against the NC State Wolfpack with a primary goal in mind -- to be more consistent and secure a win by being so.

There was a little bit of sputtering on offense at times just like we saw in the LA Tech game, but the team as a whole found a rhythm early on and it didn't take long for the Bulldogs to grab the momentum and keep it the whole way through.

Now sitting at 2-0, MSU will aim to stay undefeated as it faces the Memphis Tigers on the road this Saturday.

"I thought we played a good game against a really good team, although I thought we had several good opportunities," Leach said. "Balls that just barely missed, just got pressure on just by a little bit, runs that we almost broke through that we got tackled just by a little bit. We’ve got to get better at that. NC State played extremely hard and that’s why they're billed as the hot team that they are…on both sides of the ball. They’re getting a lot of admiration, I certainly have a lot of that. I was proud of how hard our guys worked, I was proud to see that. We were more consistent tonight, we’re not there yet."

A lot of teams get sloppy at the end, I don’t want to be one of those teams. We didn’t do anything on offense on a drive we could have finished the game. We gave up a big explosive on that drive defensively to finish the game. The hands’ team was awful. But that’s a really good football team. They’re going to beat a lot of people. I was proud of our guys taking a step from last week to this week. "

Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say postgame (video credit: Mississippi State Athletics):