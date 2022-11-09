Skip to main content

Mississippi State DL Cameron Young Invited to 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl

Young is one of the first student-athletes in the nation to accept an invitation to the event.

Mississippi State defensive lineman Cameron Young has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl. 

Young is one of the first players in the nation to officially be invited to participate in the week of activities and is the first MSU athlete to attend since early 2021. That year, running back Kylin Hill took part in the event before being drafted by the Green Bay Packers. 

The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder out of Crosby, Mississippi, has had an outstanding senior season for the Bulldogs. He has played a significant role in each of the team's nine games and has recorded 25 tackles, one tackle-for-loss and one pass breakup. Young has also helped the Bulldogs' defensive line limit opposing teams to 4.4 yards per rushing attempt and 150.6 total rushing yards per game. 

As he looks to begin his career in professional football, Young will have the opportunity to perform in front of various NFL scouts and national media members. The invited athletes will be split into two teams and spend a few days in late January and early February practicing together before showcasing their talents in a nationally-televised game to close out the event. 

Although Young is the only Bulldog that has officially accepted an invitation so far, more MSU student-athletes could potentially be joining him in the prestigious game. Rosters are expected to be filled over the coming weeks. 

The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl Game will take place on Feb. 4, 2023, beginning at 1:30 p.m. CT in Mobile, Alabama. 

