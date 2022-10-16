Mississippi State Drops in Week 7 AP Top 25 College Football Poll

Mississippi State dropped from No. 16 to No. 24 in the Week 7 AP Poll following a 27-17 loss to Kentucky.

The Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2) struggled mightily against the Wildcats (5-2, 2-2) in Lexington. Quarterback Will Rogers went 25-of-37 passing for 203 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Redshirt senior Austin Williams notched MSU's only receiving touchdown, while Jo'quavious Marks led the team with 60 yards on seven receptions. The Bulldogs only rushed for 22 yards on the evening.

Defensively, Emmanuel Forbes recorded the fifth pick-six of his career, tying a conference record. Nathaniel Watson had 17 total tackles, while Decamerion Richardson had 11 and Jett Johnson had 10. Tyrus Wheat recorded 1.5 tackles-for-loss and one sack.

Out of their three weeks of being officially ranked in the AP Top 25, this is the lowest that the Bulldogs have been placed. They are one spot behind ACC opponent NC State -- a team that suffered a tough loss against Syracuse without quarterback Devin Leary -- and sit just ahead of an already bowl-eligible Tulane squad.

Mississippi State will look to rebound and improve in the rankings as it faces Alabama next weekend in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide currently sits in sixth place after a loss against Tennessee on Saturday.

Here is the complete AP Top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Tennessee

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. Ole Miss

8. TCU

9. UCLA

10. Oregon

11. Oklahoma State

12. USC

13. Wake Forest

14. Syracuse

15. Utah

16. Penn State

17. Kansas State

18. Illinois

19. Kentucky

20. Texas

21. Cincinnati

22. North Carolina

23. NC State

24. Mississippi State

25. Tulane

Also receiving votes: Purdue, LSU, UCF, South Carolina, Kansas, James Madison, Oregon State, Maryland, South Alabama, Liberty, Arkansas, Minnesota, Florida State