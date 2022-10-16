Skip to main content

Mississippi State Drops in Week 7 AP Top 25 College Football Poll

The Bulldogs are still ranked in the AP Top 25 but fell quite a few spots after suffering a loss at Kentucky.

Mississippi State dropped from No. 16 to No. 24 in the Week 7 AP Poll following a 27-17 loss to Kentucky. 

The Bulldogs (5-2, 2-2) struggled mightily against the Wildcats (5-2, 2-2) in Lexington. Quarterback Will Rogers went 25-of-37 passing for 203 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Redshirt senior Austin Williams notched MSU's only receiving touchdown, while Jo'quavious Marks led the team with 60 yards on seven receptions. The Bulldogs only rushed for 22 yards on the evening.

Defensively, Emmanuel Forbes recorded the fifth pick-six of his career, tying a conference record. Nathaniel Watson had 17 total tackles, while Decamerion Richardson had 11 and Jett Johnson had 10. Tyrus Wheat recorded 1.5 tackles-for-loss and one sack. 

Out of their three weeks of being officially ranked in the AP Top 25, this is the lowest that the Bulldogs have been placed. They are one spot behind ACC opponent NC State -- a team that suffered a tough loss against Syracuse without quarterback Devin Leary -- and sit just ahead of an already bowl-eligible Tulane squad.

Mississippi State will look to rebound and improve in the rankings as it faces Alabama next weekend in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide currently sits in sixth place after a loss against Tennessee on Saturday.

Here is the complete AP Top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Tennessee 

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. Ole Miss

8. TCU

9. UCLA

10. Oregon

Scroll to Continue

Read More

11. Oklahoma State

12. USC

13. Wake Forest

14. Syracuse 

15. Utah 

16. Penn State

17. Kansas State

18. Illinois

19. Kentucky

20. Texas

21. Cincinnati

22. North Carolina

23. NC State

24. Mississippi State

25. Tulane

Also receiving votes: Purdue, LSU, UCF, South Carolina, Kansas, James Madison, Oregon State, Maryland, South Alabama, Liberty, Arkansas, Minnesota, Florida State

USATSI_19243317
Football

Where Mississippi State Stands in Coaches Poll Following Week 7 Loss to Kentucky

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19243521
Football

Watch: Mike Leach Discusses What Went Wrong in 27-17 Loss to Kentucky

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19158707
Football

Mississippi State Football: How Much Did Penalties Hurt the Bulldogs Against Kentucky?

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19158620
Football

Live Updates: Mississippi State Football vs. Kentucky, 2022

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_17061644
Football

Three Storylines to Follow As Mississippi State Football Faces Kentucky on Saturday

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_17061638 (1)
Football

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky: Looking Into the All-Time Series

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_13549080
Football

Watch: Mississippi State Assistant Coaches Discuss Upcoming Matchup With Kentucky Wildcats

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_18717206
Football

Mississippi State Bulldogs Reveal Uniforms Ahead of Saturday Matchup Against Kentucky

By Crissy Froyd