Mississippi State EDGE Jordan Davis Reveals Plans For Upcoming 2023 Season

Mississippi State edge rusher Jordan Davis revealed Thursday that he plans to return for another season in Starkville, forgoing the 2023 NFL Draft.

Like several other players who will remain in Starkville have done to this point, Davis took to Twitter with a graphic that read "run it back" at the top.

This will mark Davis' sixth and final season of eligibility after the NCAA granted all student-athletes an additional year of eligibility from the 2020 COVID season.

He comes off of a season that was the best of his college career after he missed the entirety of the 2021 season with a torn ACL. In 2022, Davis totaled 25 tackles in 10 games, 2.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. How he takes the next step and increases his draft stock next season will be something to keep watch over.

The retainment of Davis and the likes of linebacker Nathaniel "Bookie" Watson and defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy is big news for a Bulldogs defense that was already solid in 2022.