Skip to main content

Mississippi State EDGE Jordan Davis Reveals Plans For Upcoming 2023 Season

Mississippi State EDGE Jordan Davis announced his intentions for next year at the conclusion of the 2022 regular season.

Mississippi State edge rusher Jordan Davis revealed Thursday that he plans to return for another season in Starkville, forgoing the 2023 NFL Draft.

Like several other players who will remain in Starkville have done to this point, Davis took to Twitter with a graphic that read "run it back" at the top.

This will mark Davis' sixth and final season of eligibility after the NCAA granted all student-athletes an additional year of eligibility from the 2020 COVID season.

He comes off of a season that was the best of his college career after he missed the entirety of the 2021 season with a torn ACL. In 2022, Davis totaled 25 tackles in 10 games, 2.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. How he takes the next step and increases his draft stock next season will be something to keep watch over.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The retainment of Davis and the likes of linebacker Nathaniel "Bookie" Watson and defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy is big news for a Bulldogs defense that was already solid in 2022.

USATSI_19499207
Football

Mississippi State WR Austin Williams Named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19497707
Football

Trio of Mississippi State Players Named to PFF College All-SEC Team

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19253118
Football

How Lideatrick 'Tulu' Griffin Is Becoming One of Mississippi State's Best Recruiters

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19463936
Football

Mike Leach Makes Strong Case For Emmanuel Forbes as Quinshon Judkins Wins Conerly Trophy

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19463632
Football

Mississippi State LB Nathaniel 'Bookie' Watson Reveals Intentions For 2023

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_17155754
Football

Mississippi State DL Jaden Crumedy Reveals Plans For 2023

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19026492
Football

Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes' Stat Comparison Against Jim Thorpe Award Finalists

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19242812
Football

2022 SEC Power Rankings: Where Each Team Stands as Regular Season Ends

By Elizabeth Keen