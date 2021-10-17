MSU K Brandon Ruiz Worthy of Team MVP After Crimson Tide Trounces Bulldogs, 49-9

There were few silver linings for MSU this past weekend, but Ruiz came back into the lineup and showed why he is deserving of the starting nod.

In a game filled with ups and downs (mostly downs) for this Bulldog football team, one unit definitely came to do their part, and that’s the field goal unit. The offense sputtered, the defense gave up some huge plays and there were some errors on special teams, but this is where the silver lining can be found.

That being said, no field goal unit is complete without its kicker. Brandon Ruiz earns the title of Most Valuable Player of this particular game for his efforts against the Crimson Tide on Saturday night.

Ruiz nailed a total of three field goals (44 yards, 37 yards, 37 yards) to give MSU its only points of the night against the Tide.

Ruiz had been absent from the starting role due to an injury suffered in the NC State game back in the second week of the season, and it was no secret Bulldog fans were happy to have him back at least in the 49-9 loss they suffered at the hands of Nick Saban and company this week.

This is now the 11th time in Mississippi State’s 14 game losing streak to Alabama that they have failed to crack double digits in terms of points.

Unsurprisingly, this was the widest margin of loss on the year so far for MSU. They look to get back on track next week, though, as they travel to Nashville to face the Vanderbilt Commodores.