Mississippi State football: Mike Leach Talks 31-21 Egg Bowl Loss to Ole Miss

    • November 26, 2021
    Watch: Mike Leach Talks 31-21 Egg Bowl Loss to Ole Miss

    Mississippi State ended off the regular season with a 7-5 record.
    Mississippi State dropped to 7-5 on Thursday night with a 31-21 loss to Ole Miss (10-2) in Davis Wade Stadium.

    With this, the Bulldogs' regular season ends in a fashion in which they certainly didn't draw up with a comeback effort that was just too little, too late. Head coach Mike Leach met with the media to discuss what he has seen from his team this year, what they showed in the loss and what's upcoming as Mississippi State turns its attention to a bowl game next.

    "I didn’t think the rain had much to do with it. We did miss some opportunities for touchdowns and that’s the part that’s kind of unfortunate," Leach said of the first-half touchdown misses. "Including every time we kicked a field goal is a missed opportunity for a touchdown. I thought everybody was excited and everybody played hard, sometimes we got frantic, sometimes we tried to make a little too much happen. And we missed out on some plays which is disappointing. At some key times, their maturity came out ahead of our young guys. Only had like 10 seniors out there. The older you get, the more consistent you get. We marched it up and down the field, but the key plays they made that we didn’t is just missed opportunities. If you feel sorry for yourself, all you do is waste time. We just need to get better."

    Watch below to hear everything Leach had to say on Thursday night:

