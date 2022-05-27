Mississippi State is less than 100 days from playing college football, and many of the program's student-athletes have been going above and beyond to prepare for an action-packed schedule.

The Bulldogs return plenty of talent on both sides of the field and are looking to take the SEC by storm. While some seasoned veterans will look to capitalize on their final year in Maroon and White, younger athletes are itching for a chance to represent their team. The competition for playing time among teammates will be fierce.

A few familiar names are looking to have a career-best season in 2022. Here are three Mississippi State football players who will likely make a huge jump this season.

1. WR Rufus Harvey

The hometown hero is looking to make a big name for himself at the college level in 2022. Harvey appeared in five games for Mississippi State last season and totaled 39 yards on five receptions with one touchdown -- not bad for a redshirt freshman. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound athlete was one of the top performers on the offense during this year's spring practices and gave his defense plenty of trouble. Harvey will be a valuable receiver option for quarterback Will Rogers once the season rolls around.

2. DT Nathan Pickering

Pickering improved throughout the 2021 season, but this might be the year that he rises to the top of Mississippi State's defense. The senior defensive tackle is looking to cement his legacy in Starkville and work towards potentially continuing his football career past college. Pickering played in all 13 games for the Bulldogs last season and totaled 27 tackles, seven tackles-for-losses and four sacks. He has had the chance to improve even more in the offseason and will undoubtedly strike fear in every offense he faces in 2022.

3. S Shawn Preston Jr.

Rather than a breakout year, Preston will likely have a rebound year in 2022. In 2021, the redshirt senior safety had 29 total tackles, one interception and two passes defended in 11 games played. Those numbers were much lower than they were in 2020 when he picked up 65 tackles and three tackles-for-losses for his team. This will be the season in which Preston rises back to the top and shows the offenses that he goes against just how talented he is.