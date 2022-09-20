Mississippi State's Week 1 Opponent for 2023 Announced
Mississippi State football now knows who it will face in Week 1 of the 2023 season.
Mississippi State will face Southeastern Louisiana in the first game of the 2023 college football season, as was announced on Tuesday afternoon.
The game is set for Sept. 2 with the kickoff time still yet to be announced. Other season openers set for the same date across the Southeastern Conference were also announced this week.
Here's a look into which opponents the rest of the conference will face and when.
The remainder of Mississippi State's 2023 football schedule will be announced live on SEC Network at 6 p.m. CT.
