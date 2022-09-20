Mississippi State will face Southeastern Louisiana in the first game of the 2023 college football season, as was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The game is set for Sept. 2 with the kickoff time still yet to be announced. Other season openers set for the same date across the Southeastern Conference were also announced this week.

Here's a look into which opponents the rest of the conference will face and when.

The remainder of Mississippi State's 2023 football schedule will be announced live on SEC Network at 6 p.m. CT.