Mississippi State Lands Kentucky Defensive Back Transfer Kobi Albert

Mississippi State football's secondary grew stronger Saturday when Kentucky transfer safety Kobi Albert announced via Twitter that he was headed to Starkville.

Originally listed as a 4-star athlete by the 247Sports Composite, Albert was also the No. 20 overall athlete, No. 17 prospect in the state of Alabama and No. 384 player in the nation for the Class of 2023 coming out of Fairfield Preparatory School.

He held offers in the portal from Arkansas and Ole Miss, among others. Programs who offered him as a recruit include Auburn, Alcorn State, Maryland and Michigan.

Albert finished out his freshman season at Kentucky with three tackles and one tackle for loss over 10 appearances.

Albert is one of five players the Bulldogs have added from the transfer portal and the fourth defensive back of those as the team looks to bolster the unit with the loss of standout cornerback Emmanuel Forbes to the 2023 NFL Draft.

He joins the likes of Christopher Keys (Indiana), Ray'Darious Jones (LSU) and Khamauri Rogers (Miami), in addition to UCLA kicker transfer Nick Barr-Mira.