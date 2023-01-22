Mississippi State Lands FCS Transfer WR Freddie Roberson

Mississippi State football's group of wide receivers grew stronger Sunday when FCS transfer Freddie Roberson announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.

The Eastern Washington product included the team in his final four back in December alongside BYU, Fresno State and Washington State, ultimately electing to use his additional year of eligibility in the SEC ranks..

Roberson made an impact for the Eagles in the 2022 season, tallying 45 receptions for 797 yards and seven touchdowns, though it is easy to get the sense he could build upon that in a big way with a change of scenery.

Over his time at EWU after initially redshirting in 2018, he totaled 141 catches for 2,266 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also recorded one rushing score back in 2020.

The environment and competition level that the SEC brings were two of the primary things that sold Roberson on coming to Starkville, he said in an interview with 247Sports that was released the same day he announced his commitment.

"The visit went really well and there were quite a few things that stood out to me like the fans, the community and how invested they are into football," Roberson said. "I got a good feel for that and how different it is in the SEC from FCS football. That was cool to see.

"It was great to connect with the coaches, too. They are all really good guys and you can tell they are genuine. Connecting with them and the players was great."

How Roberson builds out his role in the Power Five will be something watch after receiver was a problem area for the Bulldogs last season.